A'ja Wilson Scores Most Points Ever in a WNBA Single Season (September 11, 2024)

September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Mission Complete, History Made.

A'ja Wilson entered tonight needing 11 PTS to break the single szn scoring record which was previously held by Jewell Loyd (939 PTS), at the half against Indiana, Wilson has notched 12 PTS and has accumulated a total of 941 PTS on the szn

