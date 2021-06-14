AHL Athletic Trainers Selected as Winners of Yanick Dupre Memorial Award

June 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts - The American Hockey League announced today that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head athletic trainers from all 31 member clubs have been selected as the winners of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award for 2020-21. Stars Athletic Trainer Mike DeGaetano is among the winners of the award during his first season behind the bench in Texas.

Presented annually since 1998, this award traditionally acknowledges a player as the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to his local community; in 2020-21, the league is pleased to recognize the athletic training staffs from all 31 organizations.

In addition to their day-to-day responsibilities of looking after the general health of their players - including the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries - these athletic trainers and therapists took on the additional duties of testing, monitoring and administering the AHL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, allowing the league to operate in a safe and effective manner during the pandemic.

The AHL also acknowledges the assistant athletic trainers, equipment managers and staffs, and team doctors and medical staffs whose tireless efforts contributed to a successful year.

DeGaetano joined the organization from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears where he was the team's Athletic Trainer since the start of the 2019-20 season. Prior to the move to Orlando, he held multiple internships including a year-long program with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.

Originally from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, the 26-year-old attended Penn State University and earned a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology with a focus on Movement Science in 2017. He then enrolled in West Chester University of Pennsylvania and completed a master's degree in Athletic Training. He is currently a member of the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and the National Athletic Trainers' Association.

This year's winners of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award are:

Chad Drown, Bakersfield Condors

Craig Belfer, Belleville Senators

Jon Williams, Binghamton Devils

Josh Sabitsky, Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Alex Ambrose, Charlotte Checkers

Kevin Kacer, Chicago Wolves

Tom Bourdon, Cleveland Monsters

Brent Woodside, Colorado Eagles

Josh Chapman, Grand Rapids Griffins

Brian Fairbrother, Hartford Wolf Pack

Todd Richardson, Henderson Silver Knights

Brian Riedel, Hershey Bears

Masayasu Takaiwa and Cole Harding, Iowa Wild

Glen Kinney, Laval Rocket

Brian Grogesky, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Zach Salmonson, Manitoba Moose

Doug Agnew, Milwaukee Admirals

Jeff Andrews, Ontario Reign

Dustin Stuck, Providence Bruins

Michael Dhesse, Rochester Americans

D.J. Jones, Rockford IceHogs

Ryan Ledwon, San Diego Gulls

Will Leonard, San Jose Barracuda

Koryd Lavimoniere, Springfield Thunderbirds

Bryan Erspamer, Stockton Heat

Brad Chavis, Syracuse Crunch

Mike DeGaetano, Texas Stars

Jordan Aube, Toronto Marlies

Bill Nervig, Tucson Roadrunners

Roman Kaszczij, Utica Comets

Seamus McKelvey, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupre, who passed away in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. A second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 1991, Dupre played four seasons in the AHL with the Hershey Bears and was an AHL All-Star in 1995.

