Colorado Inks Forward Benjamin Tardif to Two-Year Deal

June 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Benjamin Tardif to a two-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season. Tardif recently concluded a five-year career at the major-junior level, generating 72 goals and 105 assists in 268 QMJHL games with the Victoriaville Tigres and Sherbrooke Phoenix.

The 21-year-old earned QMJHL Playoff MVP honors during the 2021 postseason, notching 11 goals and 11 assists in 19 contests, helping lead Victoriaville to a QMJHL Championship. He also generated seven goals and 13 assists during the regular season, despite playing only 16 games in a condensed schedule. Tardif posted a career-high 26 goals and 59 points during the 2019-20 campaign, the second of three seasons in which he would serve as an alternate captain for Sherbrooke.

The Colorado Eagles will kick off the home portion of the 2021-22 regular season schedule on Friday, October 22nd, with the Budweiser Events Center now open to 100% fan capacity. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.