Rubtsov and Sandin Sign Contract Extensions

June 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forwards German Rubtsov and Linus Sandin to one-year, two-way contracts for the 2021-22 season that each have an average annual value of $750,000, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher.

Rubtsov, 22 (6/27/1998), spent the 2020-21 season on loan to HK Sochi of the KHL, where he had three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 46 games. He had split the 2019-20 season with the Flyers and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms until both leagues paused their seasons in March of 2020. Rubstov had two goals and 11 assists for 13 points in 42 games with the Phantoms, while also appearing in four games with the Flyers including making his NHL debut on November 1, 2019 for the Philadelphia Flyers at the New Jersey Devils.

Rubtsov appeared in 14 games for the Phantoms during an injury-shortened 2018-19 season, collecting six goals and four assists for 10 points. His rookie season started off at a torrid pace with a goal in his pro debut on October 6, 2018 against Bridgeport. He went on to score 4-3-7 in his first seven pro games. But a shoulder injury on a hit in a game at the Providence Bruins on November 16, 2018 put a premature end to his first Phantoms campaign. Prior to that, Rubtsov had a juniors career that included parts of two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and time in Russia's MHL and KHL.

A 6-0, 187-lb native of Chekhov, Russia, Rubtsov was selected by the Flyers in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Sandin, 25 (5/19/1996), enters his second season with the Flyers organization. He originally signed with the Flyers on April 29, 2020 and split the 2020-21 season between HV71 in Sweden (20 GP, 4-6-10) and the Phantoms (26 GP, 6-4-10). Sandin signed with the Flyers after spending three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Rogle BK and HV71; he has a total of 42 goals and 34 assists for 76 points in 163 games over parts of four seasons in the circuit, which is Sweden's top professional league.

The older brother of Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Linus Sandin scored his first North American pro goal on February 24, 2021 in a game at the Binghamton Devils. On April 26, he scored a pair of goals at the Devils including the game-winner in the third period to break a 5-5 tie.

A 6-1, 209-lb native of Uppsala, Sweden, Sandin spent parts of three seasons playing junior hockey in the MODO Hockey organization before making the jump to the professional ranks, beginning with two seasons in Allsvenskan. His junior career was highlighted by a 47-point season over 37 games in 2014-15, which led the team in scoring and ranked sixth in the J20 SuperElit league.

The 2021-22 season of the American Hockey League begins in October and will run through April. Season tickets for the eighth season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are available now.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.