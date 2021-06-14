Wolves' Kacer Shares AHL's Yanick Dupre Award
June 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Illinois - The American Hockey League announced Monday that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, the head athletic trainers from all 31 teams have been selected as the winners of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award for 2020-21.
The list features the Chicago Wolves' Kevin Kacer, who has served as the team's head athletic trainer since 1995. Kacer has worked more than 2,000 games as a trainer in professional hockey and been an important part of all four of the Wolves' league championship teams.
"Kevin Kacer worked relentlessly to make sure the Wolves were Covid-compliant and our players were safe," said Wolves general manager Wendell Young. "All medical staff should be applauded because they're very deserving of the award. They are the reason we had a season!"
Presented annually since 1998, the Yanick Dupre award traditionally acknowledges a player as the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to his local community; in 2020-21, the league is pleased to recognize the athletic training staffs from all 31 organizations.
In addition to their day-to-day responsibilities of looking after the general health of their players - including the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries - these athletic trainers and therapists took on the additional duties of testing, monitoring and administering the AHL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, allowing the league to operate in a safe and effective manner during the pandemic.
The AHL also acknowledges the assistant athletic trainers, equipment managers and staffs, and team doctors and medical staffs whose tireless efforts contributed to a successful year.
This year's winners of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award are:
Chad Drown, Bakersfield Condors
Craig Belfer, Belleville Senators
Jon Williams, Binghamton Devils
Josh Sabitsky, Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Alex Ambrose, Charlotte Checkers
Kevin Kacer, Chicago Wolves
Tom Bourdon, Cleveland Monsters
Brent Woodside, Colorado Eagles
Josh Chapman, Grand Rapids Griffins
Brian Fairbrother, Hartford Wolf Pack
Todd Richardson, Henderson Silver Knights
Brian Riedel, Hershey Bears
Masayasu Takaiwa and Cole Harding, Iowa Wild
Glen Kinney, Laval Rocket
Brian Grogesky, Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Zach Salmonson, Manitoba Moose
Doug Agnew, Milwaukee Admirals
Jeff Andrews, Ontario Reign
Dustin Stuck, Providence Bruins
Michael Dhesse, Rochester Americans
D.J. Jones, Rockford IceHogs
Ryan Ledwon, San Diego Gulls
Will Leonard, San Jose Barracuda
Koryd Lavimoniere, Springfield Thunderbirds
Bryan Erspamer, Stockton Heat
Brad Chavis, Syracuse Crunch
Mike DeGaetano, Texas Stars
Jordan Aube, Toronto Marlies
Bill Nervig, Tucson Roadrunners
Roman Kaszczij, Utica Comets
Seamus McKelvey, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupre, who passed away in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. A second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 1991, Dupre played four seasons in the AHL with the Hershey Bears and was an AHL All-Star in 1995.
