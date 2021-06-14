Wolves' Kacer Shares AHL's Yanick Dupre Award

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The American Hockey League announced Monday that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, the head athletic trainers from all 31 teams have been selected as the winners of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award for 2020-21.

The list features the Chicago Wolves' Kevin Kacer, who has served as the team's head athletic trainer since 1995. Kacer has worked more than 2,000 games as a trainer in professional hockey and been an important part of all four of the Wolves' league championship teams.

"Kevin Kacer worked relentlessly to make sure the Wolves were Covid-compliant and our players were safe," said Wolves general manager Wendell Young. "All medical staff should be applauded because they're very deserving of the award. They are the reason we had a season!"

Presented annually since 1998, the Yanick Dupre award traditionally acknowledges a player as the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to his local community; in 2020-21, the league is pleased to recognize the athletic training staffs from all 31 organizations.

In addition to their day-to-day responsibilities of looking after the general health of their players - including the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries - these athletic trainers and therapists took on the additional duties of testing, monitoring and administering the AHL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, allowing the league to operate in a safe and effective manner during the pandemic.

The AHL also acknowledges the assistant athletic trainers, equipment managers and staffs, and team doctors and medical staffs whose tireless efforts contributed to a successful year.

This year's winners of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award are:

Chad Drown, Bakersfield Condors

Craig Belfer, Belleville Senators

Jon Williams, Binghamton Devils

Josh Sabitsky, Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Alex Ambrose, Charlotte Checkers

Kevin Kacer, Chicago Wolves

Tom Bourdon, Cleveland Monsters

Brent Woodside, Colorado Eagles

Josh Chapman, Grand Rapids Griffins

Brian Fairbrother, Hartford Wolf Pack

Todd Richardson, Henderson Silver Knights

Brian Riedel, Hershey Bears

Masayasu Takaiwa and Cole Harding, Iowa Wild

Glen Kinney, Laval Rocket

Brian Grogesky, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Zach Salmonson, Manitoba Moose

Doug Agnew, Milwaukee Admirals

Jeff Andrews, Ontario Reign

Dustin Stuck, Providence Bruins

Michael Dhesse, Rochester Americans

D.J. Jones, Rockford IceHogs

Ryan Ledwon, San Diego Gulls

Will Leonard, San Jose Barracuda

Koryd Lavimoniere, Springfield Thunderbirds

Bryan Erspamer, Stockton Heat

Brad Chavis, Syracuse Crunch

Mike DeGaetano, Texas Stars

Jordan Aube, Toronto Marlies

Bill Nervig, Tucson Roadrunners

Roman Kaszczij, Utica Comets

Seamus McKelvey, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupre, who passed away in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. A second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 1991, Dupre played four seasons in the AHL with the Hershey Bears and was an AHL All-Star in 1995.

