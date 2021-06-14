American Hockey League Athletic Trainers Selected as Winners of Yanick Dupre Memorial Award

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that, in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, head athletic trainers from all 31 member clubs have been selected as the winners of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award for 2020-21.

Condors Head Athletic Trainer Chad Drown recently completed his third season in Bakersfield. A native of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Drown holds a Bachelor's Degree in Health Sciences in Athletic Therapy from Sheridan College and a Master's Degree in Sport Psychology from California University of Pennsylvania.

Presented annually since 1998, this award traditionally acknowledges a player as the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to his local community; in 2020-21, the league is pleased to recognize the athletic training staffs from all 31 organizations.

In addition to their day-to-day responsibilities of looking after the general health of their players - including the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries - these athletic trainers and therapists took on the additional duties of testing, monitoring and administering the AHL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, allowing the league to operate in a safe and effective manner during the pandemic.

The AHL also acknowledges the assistant athletic trainers, equipment managers and staffs, and team doctors and medical staffs whose tireless efforts contributed to a successful year.

