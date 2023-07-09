Adrian Del Castillo Powers Sod Poodles to Saturday Sweep

July 9, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Springfield, MO. - After having Friday night's game rained out, the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Springfield Cardinals continued their series from Hammons Field on Saturday. Amarillo took both games in the Saturday twin bill, edging the Cardinals by a run in each game to pick up their first two wins of the series.

A three-run top of the second propelled Amarillo to their game one win as they beat the Cardinals 4-3.

A pair of walks put the first Amarillo runner into scoring position. Neyfy Castillo doubled home a run to knot the game at a run a piece after a solo home run in the bottom of the first gave Springfield the early lead. A RBI groundout and the second double of the inning jolted Amarillo in front 3-1.

Adrian Del Castillo hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to give Amarillo a three-run cushion. Springfield added a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Sod Poodles lead in half. The Cardinals then chipped away in the bottom of the seventh inning. A one-out single followed by a ground out put a runner in scoring position. With two outs, a RBI single cut the Amarillo advantage to a run and put the tying run on base. Austin Pope responded by striking out his lone batter to slam the door on the Cardinals and preserve the Sod Poodles win in game one.

Jamison Hill earned his third win of the year after pitching 5.1 IP and allowing just two earned runs with five strikeouts as he got the start for Amarillo. The right-hander worked around seven hits in his outing as he improved to 3-4 on the year.

In game two, the Sod Poodles were once again aided by an offensive outburst.

The Spd Poodles struck first after each team was kept off the scoreboard to begin the game. The first two Amarillo hitters in the second reached base with singles. A productive groundout moved Tim Tawa into scoring position for Nick Dalesandro. The Sod Poodles center fielder delivered with a RBI single. With two outs, the newest Sod Poodle, Julio Carrion collected his first hit, a RBI double that scored two as Amarillo built a two-run lead. Carrion was able to advance to third on the first of two Springfield errors in the inning. Camden Duzenack reached on an error that scored Carrion and sent Del Castillo to the plate. The Sod Poodles backstop launched an opposite field two-run home run to cap a six-run Sod Poodles frame. It was Del Castillo's 12th home run of the year.

Springfield responded with a four-run inning, all with two outs. A three-run home run was the bulk of the damage done against Sod Poodles starter Deyni Olivero. A hit by pitch and walk put two more aboard ahead of a RBI single that cut the Sod Poodles lead to two runs.

The Cardinals tied the game in the bottom of the fourth - once again doing damage with two outs. A single and two-run home run knotted things up at six.

Amarillo pieced together their own rally in the top of the sixth. A hit by pitch, single, and walk loaded the bases for Seth Beer. Amarillo's first baseman delivered the go-ahead RBI with a sacrifice fly to plate the go-ahead run.

Working with a one-run lead, Amarillo turned to Kyle Backhus out of the bullpen. The lefty worked around a pair of walks to protect Amarillo's advantage. Right-hander Josh Green took over on the mound for Amarillo in the bottom of the seventh. The righty proceeded to retire the side in order as Amarillo earned the doubleheader sweep, punctionating the win with a comebacker that robbed a would be hit.

Amarillo will go for the series split in the series finale as RHP Chad Patrick takes the ball for Amarillo. The right-hander started the series on the bump for Amarillo with five earned on seven hits with four strikeouts. First pitch from Hammons Field is scheduled for 1:35 in the last game before the All-Star break.

NOTES:

DOUBLE DINGERS: Adrian Del Castillo notched his 11th and 12rh home runs of the season as he collected a home run in back-to-back games in the doubleheader. The former second-rounder has been on a bit of a power surge lately with nine homers in his last 27 games. Since May 30, his nine home runs rank third most in the D-backs organization behind fellow teammate A.J. Vukovich (10) and Hillsboro's Ivan Melendez (10). The former Miami Hurricane finished the doubleheader 3-for-6 with two home runs, 3 RBI, a walk, strikeout, and two runs scored. Over his last 27 games, Del Castillo ranks 2nd in the organization with 32 RBI, as well as 2nd in SLG (.701) and OPS (1.156). His 23 walks over the same time span are also second most in the farm system.

CARRY ON: In his first game since being added to the Amarillo roster, INF Jullio Carrion went 1-for-2 with a 2-RBI double, and two runs scored. Carrion was transferred to Amarillo from Low-A Visalia prior to the game on Friday after spending parts of his first year in the organization with Visalia, High-A Hillsboro, and one game with Triple-A Reno.

DUZE TIMES TWO: Camden Duzenack was the only Sod Poodle to record a multi-hit game in each game of the doubleheader. The Melissa, Texas native went 2-for4 in game one, and followed it up with a 2-for-4 game two that included a run scored. In 32 games played so far with Amarillo this year, Duzenack is hitting .358 with nine doubles, four home runs, 25 RBI and 13 walks.

COLD HARD GREEN CASH: Josh Green extended his current streak without an earned run to 12 games and 15.1 IP after his one inning of work in game two. The right-hander also collected his fifth save of the year, adding on to what are the most in any single season for him since 2018. Working in his first professional season, Green went 11-for-12 in save opportunities before being converted into a starter for the 2019 season in 2019. Over his last 12 games, Green has allowed just eight hits with 13 strikeouts and is holding his opponents to .157 BAA.

DOUBLE DIP: The Sod Poodles improved to 6-2 in four doubleheaders so far in 2023. Entering 2023, Amarillo was 8-6 all-time in seven total doubleheaders.

THE BACK-HUS WINS: After earning the win in game two with his scoreless sixth inning, Kyle Backhus picked up his fourth win of the year - his most in any single season so far in his professional career. The lefty had three wins during the 2022 season including two in his 11 appearances to end the season. Backhus leads all Amarillo relievers with 28 appearances this season and is now 4-3 while converting on 6-of-9 save opportunities. His nine games finished are double the next closest active Amarillo reliever (Christian Montes De Oca).

KEEPING THE PACE: With their two wins, Amarillo has maintained their spot in second place in the Texas League South. Midland currently boasts the best record in the 2nd half at 8-3. San Antonio, who won the first half and clinched their playoff spot still holds the best overall record in the South Division at 42-38 with Amarillo just a game behind at 41-39. Amarillo's +15 run differential is the second-best in the Texas League this half, trailing Midland who is +28 through their first 11 games.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 9, 2023

Adrian Del Castillo Powers Sod Poodles to Saturday Sweep - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.