Missions Drop Series Finale in Corpus

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday night. The Missions head into the All-Star Break on a series loss after losing four of six to the Hooks. On Sunday, the Hooks plated four runs on six hits while the Missions plated one run on six hits.

Efrain Contreras was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, the Hooks gained the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Contreras issued a one-out walk to Chad Stevens. Luis Aviles Jr. hit a double down the left field line and Stevens came in to score. The right-hander stopped the bleeding by retiring the next two batters. Corpus Christi took an early 1-0 lead.

Ryan Gusto was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The right-hander retired all 12 batters he faced while striking out five of them. Aaron Brown took the mound for the Hooks in the top of the fifth inning. Pedro Castellanos welcomed him to the game with a single to right field.

Aside from the second inning RBI double, Contreras found a groove and did not allow a hit in the third or fourth innings. Aviles Jr. doubled again to begin the fifth inning and that was the end of night for Contreras. Justin Lopez entered from the bullpen and struck out J.C. Correa. On the play, Aviles Jr. stole third base. Garrett Wolforth reached base on a fielding error and Aviles Jr. scored the second run of the game. The Missions trailed 2-0.

San Antonio had a chance to cut into the deficit in the top of the sixth inning. With one out in the frame, Chandler Seagle reached base on an infield single. Kervin Pichardo followed with a base hit of his own. Ripken Reyes flew out and Seagle advanced to third base. Juan Fernandez popped out to end the inning.

The Hooks added to their lead with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Jason Blanchard, Joey Loperfido started the inning with a homer to left field. After setting down the next batter, Blanchard allowed a double to Jordan Brewer. The southpaw struck out the next batter before giving up an RBI single to Aviles Jr. The Hooks improved their lead to 4-0.

San Antonio plated their first run of the game in the top of the seventh inning. Michael De La Cruz and Castellanos hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. With De La Cruz at third base, Cole Cummings grounded out and drove in De La Cruz. San Antonio trailed 4-1.

Daniel Camarena tossed a scoreless seventh inning for the Missions. The southpaw struck out one of the three batters he faced. Jose Espada added a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in the eighth. The right-hander allowed one hit while striking out the side.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 4-1

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 5-7 & 42-39 on the season

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Brandon Valenzuela (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

* Efrain Contreras (Missions starter): L, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R (ER), 2 BB, 4 K

* Drew Gilbert (#1 Hooks prospect, #73 MLB): DNP (Participated in Futures Game)

* Colin Barber (#3 Hooks prospect): DNP

* Ryan Gusto (Hooks starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 K

The San Antonio Missions will have the next four days off due to the All-Star Break. They return to action on Friday, July 14th to begin a three-game homestand against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

