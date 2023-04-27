Adams And Ritter Have "giant" Nights As Fresno Knocks Off San Jose 3-1 Wednesday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (10-7) extended their home winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Giants (10-7) Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies have now won four of their five games this season against the Giants. Both Ryan Ritter and Blake Adams, who are reigning California League Player and Pitcher of the Week, had giant nights for Fresno.

Ritter had an impressive stat line as he extended his hit streak to 12 games. The shortstop went 2-for-4 with a homer, double, two RBI and a pair of runs. Ritter's double appeared in the first frame and he scored a batter later on a Bryant Betancourt two-bagger. The fourth-round draft pick continued to mash the baseball, sending a two-run moonshot to left-center field in the eighth inning. His team-high fifth homer of the year was the difference in the contest.

In his second straight outing, Adams did not allow a run over six innings of work. He permitted three hits and no walks while fanning six. Adams has not given up a run over his last 12 frames of baseball (4 H, 2 BB, 16 K). Braxton Hyde (1-0) enjoyed his first win with Fresno and Zach Agnos picked up his fifth save of the season.

For the Giants, they struggled offensively throughout the game, only managing to score one run in the seventh. Hayden Birdsong hurled three frames of one-run ball. Jack Choate followed Birdsong with four shutout innings, allowing one hit and punching out nine. Dylan Cumming (1-1) took the loss for San Jose. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening at 6:50 pm.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Blake Adams (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

- SS Ryan Ritter (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- DH Bryant Betancourt (1-4, 2B, RBI)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LHP Jack Choate (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K)

- SS Jose Ramos (2-4, 2 2B)

- RF Tanner O'Tremba (1-4, RBI)

(Home) San Jose RHP Will Kempner (0-2, 4.50) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (1-0, 2.25) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies improved to 7-0 when scoring first.

