Adam Flagler ERUPTS for a Career-High 31 PTS in Blue Win over Legends!

November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.