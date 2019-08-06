Aces Topple Chasers 15-6

Omaha left fielder Jorge Bonifacio smashed his twentieth home run of the season, with third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez and catcher Nick Dini each going deep as well, however Reno designated hitter Blake Swihart and second baseman Andy Young each left the yard and drove in three runs in the Aces' 15-6 win over the Storm Chasers on Monday evening at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nevada.

After Swihart crushed a two-run shot in the bottom of the first, Gutierrez countered by mashing game-tying two-run blast in the top of the second. Omaha would then take advantage of an error to plate two runs to grab a 4-2 lead, however Reno roared back with a six-run third highlighted by Young's three-run roundtripper, as well as Josh Rojas' two-run triple, to push ahead 8-4.

Bonifacio would later bash his 20th big fly of the year in the fifth, while Dini went deep one frame later to cut the Storm Chasers' deficit to 9-6. The Aces, though, would pull away with another big inning, plating six tallies in the last of the seventh.

Young (3-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB) posted a game-high three hits, with Swihart (2-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI), 3B Ildemaro Vargas (2-6, R, 2B, 3 RBI), LF Jamie Westbrook (2-5, R, 2B), RF Juniel Querecuto (2-5, R, HR, 2 RBI) and CF Ben DeLuzio (2-3, 2 R, 2 BB) adding two knocks apiece. Bonifacio (2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI) and SS Erick Mejia (2-5, R) were the lone batters in the Omaha order to collect multi-hit efforts. Bonifacio's 20 roundtrippers this season matches his single-season career-high after clubbing 20 longballs between Omaha and Kansas City during the 2017 campaign.

Reno relievers Mark Rzepczynski (1.0 IP, H, 2 K), Stefan Crichton (1.2 IP, H) and Ben Taylor (1.0 IP ,2 K) combined for the final three scoreless frames, with Crichton earning his third victory. Omaha righty Arnaldo Hernandez (3.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 2 ER, BB, K) suffered the defeat.

Following an off day on Tuesday, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park to begin a seven-game homestand on Wednesday, August 7, featuring the Salt Lake Bees and Las Vegas Aviators. First pitch of the series opener on Wednesday evening is set for 7:05pm CT at Werner Park.

Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online atwww.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

