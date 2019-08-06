Baby Cakes Sweep Bees

The New Orleans Baby Cakes completed a four-game sweep as they defeated the Salt Lake Bees 5-2 on Monday night.

The Bees got on the board first in the fourth as Nick Franklin and Jo Adell each collected a RBI to give Salt Lake a 2-0 lead.

In the seventh, New Orleans rallied with five runs on six hits to go ahead 5-2. Trailing by three in the ninth Jo Adell started the inning with a single and Jose Rojas walked to put the tying run at the plate with nobody out, but New Orleans pitcher Brett Graves struck out the next two batters and induced a ground out to the third to avoid any damage. With the loss tonight, the Bees suffered their second series sweep of the season.

Jason Alexander (1-3) took the loss as he surrendered five runs on seven hits in three relief innings pitched. Nick Tropeano turned in a quality start, tossing six scoreless frames with two hits while striking out six batters. Adell led the offense with three hits to bring his batting average up to .368 after his first five games in Triple-A. After going 1-for-3 with a double and two walks drawn, Taylor Ward extended his home on-base streak to 24 games. Former Northridge High and BYU baseball star Kolton Mahoney got the start for New Orleans and allowed two runs while striking out five back in his home state.

The Bees take Tuesday off before starting a three-game series in Omaha followed by a four-game series in Iowa. Salt Lake returns to Smith's Ballpark for the penultimate homestand of the season on Thursday, Aug. 15.

