Dodgers Learn Again the House Always Wins in Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. - For the second time during their four-game series in Las Vegas, the Oklahoma City Dodgers took a lead into the bottom of the ninth inning but the Las Vegas Aviators came away with the win, this time scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to win, 10-9, Monday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The game was a back and forth affair all night, and the Dodgers led, 9-8, at the start of the bottom of the ninth inning. But just nine pitches later, the Aviators were celebrating a victory. Eric Campbell led off with a single and Corban Joseph followed with a game-tying RBI double. On the very next pitch, Seth Brown sent a line drive to deep right field for the game-winning hit, scoring pinch runner Skye Bolt.

Prior to Friday's series opener, the Dodgers (52-61) had lost just one time all season when leading in the ninth inning, but it happened twice in four days in Las Vegas. The Aviators (66-48) took three of four games in the series, as the Dodgers lost four of their final five games on their Pacific Conference road trip.

Monday's game featured five lead changes and a total of 15 extra-base hits during the slugfest. The Dodgers lost despite tallying 16 hits and going 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

The Dodgers wasted no time taking a 2-0 lead. Gavin Lux doubled on the first pitch of the game and Austin Barnes followed with a two-run homer, marking his fourth straight game going deep.

Brown led off the bottom of the second inning with the first of Las Vegas' five home runs on the night. Later in the inning, Mark Payton hit a two-run shot, giving the Aviators a 3-2 lead.

Kyle Garlick and Connor Joe picked up consecutive RBI singles in the third inning to put the Dodgers back in front.

The Dodgers still led, 4-3, before adding three runs in the fifth inning. Zach McKinstry hit a RBI single, and Las Vegas pitcher Kyle Lobstein also committed a throwing error on the play, making the score 6-3. Barnes added another RBI single to give the Dodgers their largest lead at four runs.

Again, the Aviators relied on home runs to retake the lead. Eric Campbell hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and two more homers followed in the sixth. Beau Taylor tied the game with a two-run shot, and two batters later, Payton hit his second homer of the game to move Las Vegas ahead, 8-7.

The Dodgers scored twice in the seventh inning with back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Lux and Barnes. The team still had the bases full with one out, but did not add to the lead and was also held scoreless over the eighth and ninth innings.

Making his first true relief appearance of the season, Dennis Santana retired three of four batters in the seventh inning with two strikeouts. Tyler Thornburg followed by retiring the side on seven pitches in the eighth inning. Kevin Quackenbush (2-4) struggled again in the ninth inning with his second blown save of the series and fourth consecutive appearance allowing at least one run.

Las Vegas reliever A.J. Puk (3-1) took the win after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

Five Dodgers finished with multi-hit games, as Lux, Barnes, Garlick and Joe each notched with three hits. Lux doubled twice and reached base five times, while Barnes notched a season-high four RBI to go along with two extra-base hits.

