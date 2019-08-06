Lux Announced as Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for July

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League announced Tuesday that Oklahoma City Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux has been named the league's Player of the Month for July, following a vote of the League's field managers. Lux, along with winners from other leagues, will be presented with an award from Minor League Baseball and Uncle Ray's Potato Chips in recognition of his performance for the month. Uncle Ray's Potato Chips are the official potato chip of Minor League Baseball.

For the month, Lux led the league in batting average (.435), on-base percentage (.519), and OPS (1.356) while also tying for the league lead in runs scored (29) and triples (4). The Kenosha, Wis. native also finished among the top of the league's leaders for the month in many other categories including: hits (42, t2nd), total bases (77, 4th), and RBI (26, t6th).

Lux, the Los Angeles Dodgers first round pick (20th overall) in 2016 out of Indian Trail High School in Kenosha, WI, hit safely in 21 of 22 games played for the month and reached base safely in all 22. He began the month of July with a 13-game hitting streak, in which he hit .491 (27-for-55) with six home runs and 21 RBI while scoring 20 runs. During the stretch from July 1-19, Lux hit five doubles to go along with a pair of triples while walking six times with just 11 strikeouts. The 21-year-old ended the month on an eight-game hitting streak, hitting .394 (13-for-33) with a home run and five RBI to go along with eight runs scored. Lux was also named the PCL's Player of the Week for the week of July 15-21 when he hit .500 (15-for-30) and led the league in total bases (34), OPS (1.728), runs scored (13) and tied for the league lead in walks (7).

Lux was promoted to the Oklahoma City Dodgers from Double-A Tulsa on June 27 and made his Triple-A debut that same day. Since his promotion, Lux has hit in 28 of 30 games, and reached base safely in all 30 contests at the Triple-A level. In just 30 games with Oklahoma City, Lux is batting .452 (57-for-126) with 9 home runs and 30 RBI. Since joining Oklahoma City, Lux also leads the league in batting average (.452), runs scored (42), hits (57), total bases (106), and on-base percentage (.537). For Lux, this is the second Player of the Month award in his four-year minor league career (July 2018, Tulsa).

