Reno Puts up 15, Wins Series against Omaha

August 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, NV. - Stop me if you heard this before, but there was a slugfest at Greater Nevada Field tonight. The Aces beat the Storm Chasers by a score of 15-6 racking up 16 hits in the game. It's the fourth series win in a row for the Biggest Little City. A pair of six-run innings helped Reno cruise to victory. The first came in third where the big blow of the inning came off the bat of Andy Young, a three-run homer. Juniel Querecuto immediately followed it up with a solo shot. Josh Rojas tripled in two more runs a few batters later to bring the score to 8-4. The Aces would score six more in the seventh inning. A frame where Ildemaro Vargas and Kevin Cron each had two-RBI doubles. Blake Swihart and Querecuto would also tally RBIs in the inning to make the score 15-6. Stefan Crichton earned the win throwing 1.2 scoreless innings of relief while allowing just one hit. The team will be off Tuesday but will pick up action again on Wednesday against the New Orleans Baby Cakes on the road.

Top Performers - Reno

Blake Swihart (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI)

Andy Young (3-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI)

Josh Rojas (1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI)

Top Performers - Omaha

Jorge Bonifacio (2-for-4, HR)

Kelvin Gutierrez (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI)

Nick Dini (1-for-4, HR)

Tomorrow's Matchup

Tuesday August 6 Off Day - - -

Notes & Information

Aces History: With Blake Swihart's first inning home run (3rd of the season), it marked the Aces 200th homer of the season. Reno is the third team since 1999 (Omaha Golden Spikes, 231) a Pacific Coast League team reached the mark. The Fresno Grizzlies launched 200 bombs in 2017, and the El Paso Chihuahuas currently have 222 in 2019. The Aces are currently third in professional baseball in long balls with 200. El Paso leads baseball with 222 and the Minnesota Twins have 219 dingers. Reno's previous season-high for home runs came in 2011 when the team hit 178.

Series Win: A win tonight solidified the Aces' fourth straight series win. They swept Tacoma (7/23-7/25) and Fresno (7/26-7/28), then took 2-of-3 from Iowa (7/30-8/1) last week. The team had not won four straight series prior to tonight since 2016. They took matchups against Oklahoma City, Colorado Springs, Las Vegas, and Sacramento from July 16-July 29, 2016. Reno went 12-2 in the stretch. The Aces are winners of 11 of their last 13 games.

Back-to-Back: Andy Young and Juniel Querecuto hit back-to-back home runs in the six-run third inning of tonight's ballgame. The Aces have now gone back-to-back seven times in 2019. The last time it happened was on June 29 when Abraham Almonte and Domingo Leyba accomplished the feat against Las Vegas. Juniel Querecuto went back-to-back with Travis Snider on April 26 of this season against Fresno.

Gink': Reliever Kevin Ginkel made his Diamondbacks' debut tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies. He struck out the first batter he faced in J.T. Realmuto. Overall, he went 2/3rds of an inning allowing two hits and no runs. The righty struck out 36 batters in 16.2 innings this year with the Aces and held a 1.62 ERA.

