Aces Notes

June 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







Jump, Jive and Wail:

The Aces nearly swept the Albuquerque Isotopes, taking five of six games from the visiting squad at Greater Nevada Field.

Blake Lalli's squad outscored its opponent, 60-39, while also outhitting the Isotopes, 63-53.

Daulton Varsho became the first player in Aces' history to record two home runs in the same inning when he took Isotopes' pitching deep for a solo shot and a grand slam in the eighth frame on June 18.

Four days later, Christian Lopes and Seth Beer became the first set of players in franchise history to record pinch-hit home runs in the same game. Lopes drilled a solo shot in the fifth off of Jose Mujica before Beer smacked a two-run shot in the seventh against Tate Scioneaux.

Beer led all Aces with 11 runs scored and eight hits, seven of which went for extra bases.

It Takes Two to Tango:

Reno and Sacramento will meet for the third time this season while the Aces hold a slight 7-5 edge over the River Cats in the series and an 80-76 run advantage.

Five Aces have recorded 10 or more hits against the host club with Beer and Matt Lipka leading the charge with 12 base knocks apiece. The duo has combined for a .303 batting average with 10 doubles and 18 RBIs.

The Biggest Little City's team recorded one of its three walk-off wins against Sacramento this year with Matt Lipka smacking a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth on June 7.

Aces' newcomer Jake McCarthy will take on his older brother Joe for the first time in his professional career. Jake is entering his first full series in Triple-A, having played just two games for the Reno against the Isotopes and logging his first hit, run and RBI.

Thairo Estrada is the River Cats' player to watch, posting a slash line of .441/486/.735 against the Aces this season with 15 hits and eight RBIs.

Waltzing through June:

Blake Lalli's club is the hottest team in all of baseball through June. Reno is boasting a .326 batting average at the dish, 178 runs scored and 223 hits.

The Aces' batting average is 26 points ahead of the second-place Las Vegas Aviators with a .300 average.

With 161 runs scored, Reno is also 28 tallies ahead of the Aviators (150).

Reno has racked up double-digit run totals in six of their 12 wins this month, including a 21-tally performance against Las Vegas on June 14.

Beer has scored 20 runs in June, holding a six-way tie for ninth place in all of Minor League Baseball. Ritchie sits right behind the team's tally leader with 19.

Four players have registered at least 20 hits while five have recorded at least 15 RBIs. Beer and Ramos pace the team with 18 knock-ins.

Pop, Lock and Drop It:

The Aces have popped off in the seventh inning or later, locking down a Triple-A-leading .347 batting average, 171 hits, 30 home runs and 33 doubles. The second-place mark of .269 set by Buffalo is a 78-point dropoff.

With its Minor League-leading 143 runs scored in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 40 more runs than second-best Lake Elsinore with 103.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .309 batting average and 126 runs scored, while also being one of five teams to score 100 or more runs when behind.

The Aces' 48 runs scored and .328 batting average in the seventh inning ranks first in all of MiLB.

In the eighth inning alone, Reno leads the Minors with a .357 batting average, 65 hits, 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 56 runs scored.

Lalli's squad has crossed the plate 36 times and is hitting .357 in the ninth inning, the highest marks in all of professional baseball.

Dabbing on All the Haters:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, serving as the only team in professional baseball with a team batting average of over .300 with a .306 mark at the dish. The team's average at the dish sits 18 points ahead of second-place Sugar Land (.292).

Reno ranks atop the MiLB leaderboard with 336 runs scored, three more runs than the Tampa Tarpons with 333.

Beer has recorded 19 doubles this season to rank second in Minor League Baseball while Jamie Ritchie continues to sit in second among players with 19 games played or more with a .415 batting average and a .553 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 9-3 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.