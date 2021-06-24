Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 24, 2021 at Albuquerque Isotopes (5:35 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (22-18) @ Albuquerque Isotopes (13-29)

Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 5:35 p.m. PT | Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, NM

LHP Ian McKinney (0-0, 16.88) @ RHP Brandon Gold (1-4, 7.71)

ABOUT LAST GAME: The Rainiers had to settle for a series split against the Las Vegas Aviators as they lost their third straight game Tuesday night, 14-6. Starting pitcher David Huff surrendered 7 runs off of 8 hits in 5 innings of work and suffered his first loss of the season.

Home runs accounted for 5 out of the 6 Rainiers runs that were scored Tuesday. 1B Eric Campbell launched a solo blast in his first game since June 7 as he returned from the 7-day IL. DH Cal Raleigh clubbed a 3-run home run and SS Jack Reinheimer had a solo shot as well for their 8th and 3rd big flies on the year, respectively. Through seven series, the Rainiers are 2-2-3 on the campaign.

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh had his 23-game hitting streak snapped on Friday, but has notched an extra base hit in each of his last 3 games, finishing 1-3 with a home run and 3 RBI on Tuesday. The 24-year-old remains top-10 in the Triple-A West in batting average (.353), doubles (18), XBH (27), total bases (93), SLG (.669), OPS (1.074), RBI (31), and hits (49).

THE SOONER, THE BETTER: Tacoma had a lead in the 3rd inning or earlier in each of their 6 games in Las Vegas. The Rainiers are 17-4 when leading after 5 innings this season and are 19-1 when leading after 7 innings. Conversely, the club is 2-13 when trailing after 5 innings and 1-14 when trailing after 7.

STAYING AFLOAT: Despite three straight defeats, the Rainiers enter Thursday at 4 games above .500 on the season. Tacoma has not been 4 games over the .500 mark on June 24 since 2018, and have done so six times since 2005. The Rainiers start the day 5.0 games out of first place in the West Division behind Reno.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 20 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, tied with Reno for most in the league and 3rd most in Triple-A. Eric Campbell hit his first of the season on Tuesday.

CONTACT SPORT: Rainiers hitters have struck out 335 times this season, second fewest in Triple-A (Louisville, 330) and tied with Double-A Chattanooga for second fewest in affiliated pro baseball. In June, Tacoma has struck out 133 times in 17 games, less than any other minor league team.

No Tacoma hitter with 100 or more plate appearances ranks top-20 in most strikeouts in the Triple-A West. Cal Raleigh's team-low 20 punch outs ranks T-10th in fewest strikeouts among qualified league hitters.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 66 players used through 40 games. The team has used 38 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 29 position players.

MARMO MAKING MOVES: José Marmolejos hit safely in each of his five games at Las Vegas, going 1-for-4 with an RBI triple on Monday. In the series, Marmolejos went 7-for-18 (.389) with 3 RBI and 2 R, raising his Triple-A season batting average to .342.

DOING DEFENSE RIGHT: Since June 11, the Rainiers have committed 5 errors, second fewest in the Triple-A West, and have a .988 fielding percentage, second best in the league behind only Oklahoma City. Tacoma's 29 errors rank 3rd best in the league this season behind El Paso (24) and Oklahoma City (27).

ROSTER MOVES: The Rainiers lost two bullpen arms Thursday as RHP Kenyan Middleton was recalled by Seattle and LHP Daniel Zamora was designated for assignment. Middleton made 3 appearances while with Tacoma, accumulating a 2.25 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 4.0 innings. Zamora also pitched 4.0 innings with Tacoma, posting a 6.75 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in 4 appearances.

Familiar faces RHP Vinny Nittoli and RHP Yohan Ramirez have been optioned from Seattle and help replenish the Rainiers bullpen. Infielder Jake Hager will also join the roster after being claimed off waivers from Milwaukee. In 32 games across Triple-A and the Majors this year, Hager is hitting .267 (31-for-116) with 5 HR and 18 RBI.

LIKE HE NEVER LEFT: In his first game since being activated off the 7-day IL, 1B Eric Campbell did not miss a beat as he blasted a solo home run off of A.J. Puk in his second at-bat of the game. The solo shot was Campbell's first big fly on the season as well as his first game since June 7.

