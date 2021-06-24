Skeeters Drop Homestand Opener vs. OKC

June 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters lost the opener of their six-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers with a 5-3 loss Thursday night at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters entered the ninth trailing just 2-1. The Dodgers went on to score three runs on a wild pitch from right-hander Riley Ferrell and passed ball with lefty Kit Scheetz on the mound. Luke Raley added an RBI single as well.

Jose Siri kickstarted a two-run Skeeters ninth, singling then scoring from second on a fielder's choice off the bat of JJ Matijevic. Matijevic came around to score after two wild pitches from right-hander Brusdar Graterol and a groundout from Colton Shaver.

The Skeeters cut the Dodgers lead to 2-1 in the seventh inning when Siri scored on a wild pitch from left-hander Scott Alexander.

Oklahoma City outfielder Zach Reks led the game off with a homer against Skeeters right-hander Brett Conine, who was handed his first losing decision of the season. Conine allowed a run on three hits and struck out two through four innings.

CJ Hinojosa went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. It's the second-longest active streak in Triple A West.

BOX SCORE: https://atmilb.com/3qrbjmx

Oklahoma City starter Austin Wilkerson picked up the winning decision, throwing six scoreless innings on three hits, while striking out eight.

The Skeeters and Dodgers continue their series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Constellation Field. The Skeeters will send left-hander Ryan Hartman to the mound to face right-hander Edwin Uceta.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.