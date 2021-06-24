Aces All-Time Hits Leader Ildemaro Vargas Returning to Reno

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces' all-time hits leader, Ildemaro Vargas, is returning to the team. Vargas was outrighted to Reno from Arizona today. In 314 career games with the Aces, Vargas has been one of the top hitters in franchise history.

Vargas owns team records in hits (439), doubles (88) and at-bats (1,346), while sitting in the top three in games (314), runs (220) and total bases (624).

The Venezuelan infielder spent time in Reno in each season since 2016, slashing .326/.371/.464 in the stretch with 21 homers and 161 RBIs.

Vargas' best year with Reno was 2017, when he slashed .312/.355/.462 with 10 homers and 65 RBIs. The 10 homers were a career best at any level.

This season, Vargas has spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks as well as the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. Vargas' best season in the majors came in 2019 when he hit .269 with six homers and 24 RBIs in 92 games for Arizona.

The Aces travel to Sacramento today for game one of a six-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PT.

