Skeeters to Host OKC Dodgers for First Time

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters open a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

It will be the first-ever trip to Constellation Field for Oklahoma City (Triple A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of July. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

Below is the Skeeters promotional lineup for the upcoming homestand:

6:05 p.m., Thursday, June 24

Post-Game Pro Wrestling - Booker T's pro wrestling company Reality of Wrestling will be putting on a show following the Skeeters game. Fans can watch the show with a game ticket. VIP tickets, which include a meet-and-greet with Booker T, are available for purchase by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets. VIP tickets are limited in availability. This will also serve as the kickoff to the Skeeters' All-American Weekend, an early Fourth of July celebration at Constellation Field.

Hops & Hot Dogs - Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs as well as $2 domestic drafts and sodas.

7:05 p.m., Friday, June 25

Fireworks Friday (presented by Victory Solar) - Each Friday home game at Constellation Field will feature postgame fireworks.

6:05 p.m., Saturday, June 26

Patriotic Hat Giveaway (presented by MemberSource Credit Union) - The first 1,500 fan in attendance will be given Skeeters patriotic-themed hats.

6:05 p.m., Sunday, June 27

Baseball Card Giveaway - The first 1,500 fans in attendance will be given a Topps baseball card pack.

Sunday Funday - Kids get to run the bases following every Sunday home game at Constellation Field (presented by Larry Caldwell, DDS).

7:05 p.m., Monday, June 28

My Hero Monday (presented by Smart Financial Credit Union) - A discounted ticket will be offered to members of the military (active and retired) as well as first responders. Proof of ID is required to obtain the discounted ticket.

Margarita Monday - Fans can purchase $5 full-sized margaritas.

7:05 p.m., Tuesday, June 29

Coca-Cola Family Four-Pack - Available only on Tuesdays at Constellation Field, this ticket package includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $72.

