Series Preview: Bees Get Ready for Aviators

June 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees welcome in the Las Vegas Aviators for a six-game series Thursday through Tuesday. The Bees won three of the six games against the River Cats in Sutter Health Park and outscored Sacramento 38-34 in the series last week.

Jake Gatewood had a standout performance against Sacramento and drove the ball all over the park. Gatewood had eight hits on 26 at-bats with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs. Gatewood had three multi-hit games and his best performance came on Tuesday when he went three for five with a double, two home runs, accounted for three runs and knocked in seven runners on base

Matt Thaiss continued his hot streak against the River Cats while showing off his ability to hit the long ball. Thaiss had six hits on 22 at-bats while reaching safely 10 times with a double, three home runs and racked up eight RBIs.

Anthony Bemboom had a solid series against the River Cats and proved to be a tough out for Sacramento's bullpen. Bemboom went seven for 20 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and accounted for five runs. Bemboom had two multi-hit games in the series. On Thursday Bemboom went two-for-four with a double, an RBI and accounted for three runs. Bemboom is batting .339 on the season with a .431 OBP.

Dillon Peters was dealing on the mound and picked up his first win of the season on Tuesday. Peters threw five innings and only gave up one run on three hits while striking out six River Cats. Peters is 1-2 on the season and the Bees crushed Sacramento on Tuesday 12-5.

