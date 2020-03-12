A Message from Danbury Hat Tricks Management

The Danbury Hat Tricks are deeply concerned for the well-being of our fans. We understand that public safety is the top priority, plain and simple- even if it means coming at the expense of our favorite game.

That is why it is with a heavy heart that we have officially suspended all future games effective immediately, in cooperation with the Federal Prospects Hockey League and in the best interest of our fans. We will be communicating with league officials and determining the proper course of action going forward. More deliberations will be forthcoming in the next few days as we regularly monitor this situation. We will also be evaluating procedure for our ticket holders as we await further instructions. We would like to thank the league for its consideration and diligence in this strenuous circumstance.

The Danbury Hat Tricks and Danbury Arena would like to sincerely apologize to our fans. We're incredibly disappointed and disheartened, as we were looking forward to a spirited playoff push with Elmira, Watertown, Mentor and Delaware. We remain hopeful that FPHL hockey can return this season, and when it does, we will be ready to fight to bring the Commissioner's Cup home to Danbury.

We would like to stress that this situation is dynamic, and we will be in constant communication with our fanbase as we progress. In the meantime, please exercise caution, wash frequently and limit interaction with at-risk individuals. We need our fans at full strength when it comes time for hockey to return!

Questions may be directed to our main ticket office at 203-794-1704. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

