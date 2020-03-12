FPHL Suspends Season Effective March 13

March 12, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release





Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League is announcing today that its 2019-20 season is postponed indefinitely effective March 13 due to the health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

Today's game between the Elmira Enforcers and the Watertown Wolves in First Arena will go an as scheduled with no fans in attendance. After that game is completed, the league will go into a suspended state.

The FPHL and its board have met multiple times this week and in the interest of safety have made this decision in line with numerous other professional and junior hockey leagues across North America.

"The FPHL, its member teams, its Board of Governors and everyone involved takes the health and safety of our fans, officials and players extremely seriously" Commissioner Don Kirnan said. "This is done out of a concern for safety and following suit with the NHL and the recommendations they and many other professional leagues have gotten, it is in our best interest to also go into a suspended state."

The 2019-20 season (upon conclusion of tonight's game) will have played 232 of its 286-game season. No immediate timetable is available regarding the resumption of league play.

"Our Board of Governors will continue to meet and monitor the situation" Kirnan said. "While highly unlikely, its possible we can resume play next week if the situation drastically improves, but in the more likely case this pandemic will continue as the weeks go on, discussions will have to be had internally within the league about where to go from here."

The Board of Governors will continue to monitor the situation and work with national and local health officials as well as local governance to determine if and when the season can resume.

"Our hope is to present more FPHL hockey to our fans before the window of the season is over" Kirnan said. "Until such time that we can do that, we encourage our fans to use extra caution with their health for the foreseeable future."

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.