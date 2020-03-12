Official Statement on Coronavirus and Covid-19

March 12, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers, long-time members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have joined other teams in suspending operations effective immediately until further notice. The organization is in support of the decisions made by the league officials at their meeting earlier to day to suspend the league.

Thus, this weekend's games will be cancelled until further notice, and the team remains in solidarity with the rest of the league in assuring the safety and health of all players, coaches, staff, fans and visitors during the health crisis related to the Coronavirus and Covid-19.

The Danville Dashers organization will update you when more information becomes available, and wish everyone safety and health.

