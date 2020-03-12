Enforcers Put Wolves on Run, 4-3

Elmira and Watertown were the only game the docket Thursday night and would be the final game before a league mandated two week league stoppage. The Enforcers entered the game riding a 9 game winning streak, while the Wolves came in on a three game losing streak.

The Enforcers wasted no time as Cameron Yarwood was able to score one on a perfect pass from Stepan Timofeyev to give the Enforcers a 1-0 lead just 5:48 into the game. Yarwood was not done there either as at 14:59 as Kyle Stevens won a draw back to Cameron who fired it over the shoulder of Jeremy Pominville to increase the lead to 2-0. 28 seconds later Timofeyev added another goal to the Enforcers tally as he roofed a perfect shot over Pominville's shoulder and gave Elmira the 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

The second period saw a lot of back and forth play until the media time out as Elmira seemed to take their foot off of the gas. The Enforcers had been solid on the penalty kill and continued to ride that through the first two of this one. The Wolves finally stopped that streak as Jamie Lukas was able to put one behind Troy Passingham to close the gap to 3-1. 55 seconds later Deric Beaudreau scored to close the deficit to 3-2 and Elmira, despite having the lead looked panicked.

The Enforcers came our strong in the third, but Ryan Marker was first to the back of the net at 13:56 of the period to tie the game. That seemed to ignite the Enforcers offense, however, as wave after wave of shots came toward Pominville, but it was a Tyler Gjurich slapshot that gave Elmira the victory. Watertown tried everything they could including pulling the goaltender, but the Enforcers were able to stand pat.

Troy Passingham stopped 38 of 41 to earn the win.

The FPHL will be on a two week hiatus. Updates will be posted on the Enforcers website and social media about the upcoming schedule!

