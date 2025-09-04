9.3.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Portland Hearts of Pine erases early deficit, defeats Greenville Triumph SC, 3-2, as visitors rely on goals from Masashi Wada, Jay Tee Kamara, Titus Washington to secure club-record third consecutive victory.







