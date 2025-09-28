9.27.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Defending champion Union Omaha upend first-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium, 3-0, as Sergio Ors Navarro, Prosper Kasim score to stretch Owls' unbeaten streak to seven.
