9.27.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Defending champion Union Omaha upend first-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium, 3-0, as Sergio Ors Navarro, Prosper Kasim score to stretch Owls' unbeaten streak to seven.







