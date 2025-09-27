9.26.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC inches closer to postseason, defeats 10-man Charlotte Independence, 1-0, at Covenant Health Park, as Jaheim Brown nets winner in 66th minute.
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
