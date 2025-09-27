9.26.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC inches closer to postseason, defeats 10-man Charlotte Independence, 1-0, at Covenant Health Park, as Jaheim Brown nets winner in 66th minute.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.