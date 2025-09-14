9.13.2025: Westchester SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. opened the scoring in the 9th minute before first-half goals from Pato Botello Faz and Mark Bronnik earned Union Omaha a comeback 2-1 win over Westchester SC at the Stadium at Memorial Field.







