9.13.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Omar Hernandez scored from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time before Kemali Green equalized in the 62nd minute as Portland Hearts of Pine and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC played to a 1-1 draw at Fitzpatrick Stadium.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from September 13, 2025
- Similar First Season Growing Pains; 2-1 Win Gives Union Omaha Series Sweep over Westchester Soccer Club - Westchester SC
- Triumph Fall Short in Peach States Derby Clash - Greenville Triumph SC
- Kickers Fall 0-1 to Forward Madison - Richmond Kickers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Hearts of Pine Stories
- Know Before You Go: September 13 Match
- Ollie Wright Named USL League One Player of the Month
- Lopez, Kamara, Named to USL League One Team of the Week
- Hearts Midfielder Ollie Wright Nominated for League Player of the Month Award
- Hearts Shock Greenville with Stoppage Time Stunner