9.13.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Omar Hernandez scored from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time before Kemali Green equalized in the 62nd minute as Portland Hearts of Pine and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC played to a 1-1 draw at Fitzpatrick Stadium.







