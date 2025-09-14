9.13.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Kevon Lambert and Adrien Perez scored second-half goals as Louisville City FC took a 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium, extending the club's undefeated streak at the venue to 12 games.
