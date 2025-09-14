9.13.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Ferrety Sousa scored the lone goal of the match in second-half stoppage time to earn Forward Madison FC a 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at Breese Stevens Field, placing the hosts four points below the playoff line following Week 28 of the regular season.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from September 13, 2025
- Similar First Season Growing Pains; 2-1 Win Gives Union Omaha Series Sweep over Westchester Soccer Club - Westchester SC
- Triumph Fall Short in Peach States Derby Clash - Greenville Triumph SC
- Kickers Fall 0-1 to Forward Madison - Richmond Kickers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Match Preview: FMFC vs Richmond Kickers
- Forward Madison FC With Thrilling Draw Against AV Alta FC
- Match Preview: Antelope Valley FC vs FMFC
- TruStageTM and Forward Madison FC Extend Partnership, Announce Founding Partner Status for USL W Club
- Forward Madison FC Fall to Tormenta FC on the Road