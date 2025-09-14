9.13.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Ferrety Sousa scored the lone goal of the match in second-half stoppage time to earn Forward Madison FC a 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at Breese Stevens Field, placing the hosts four points below the playoff line following Week 28 of the regular season.







