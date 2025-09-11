9.10.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Marlon Hairston and Michee Ngalina each scored late goals to lift Hartford Athletic to a 3-1 victory against Greenville Triumph SC in the Semifinals of the USL Jagermeister Cup on Wednesday night at Trinity Health Stadium, sending Hartford into its first final in club history on Saturday, October 4.







