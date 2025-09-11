9.10.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Marlon Hairston and Michee Ngalina each scored late goals to lift Hartford Athletic to a 3-1 victory against Greenville Triumph SC in the Semifinals of the USL Jagermeister Cup on Wednesday night at Trinity Health Stadium, sending Hartford into its first final in club history on Saturday, October 4.
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 10, 2025
- Republic FC Outlasts Rhode Island FC in Penalty Kicks to Win USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rhode Island FC Bows out of USL Jägermeister Cup with Penalty-Shootout Loss to Sacramento Republic FC - Rhode Island FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Sacramento Republic FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Top-Ranked USYNT U-15 Forward Apolo Marinch Joins Orange County SC - Orange County SC
- Top United States U-16 Defender Tyson Espy Signs with Orange County Sc - Orange County SC
- Da'vian Kimbrough Called up to U.S. U-16 Boys' National Team - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Athletic's Brendan Burke Named USL Championship Coach of the Month for August - Hartford Athletic
- Former U.S. International Kyle Martino Becomes Partner in Atlético Dallas Ownership Group - AtlÃ©tico Dallas
- Loudoun United Football Club Signs Defender Boluwatife Akinyode - Loudoun United FC
- Indy Eleven Acquires Goalkeeper Luke Pruter on Loan from Columbus Crew 2 - Indy Eleven
- LouCity's 'Noche Latina' Game to Feature Specialty Gear, Food and More - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Athletic's Brendan Burke Named USL Championship Coach of the Month for August
- Hartford Continues Hunt for Hardware in Semifinal Match against Greenville
- Hadji Barry Debuts, Panayotou Scores Winner as Hartford Tops Miami FC on the Road
- Hartford Heads South Ready to Reignite the Winning Streak against Miami FC
- Hartford Athletic Acquires Defender Joshua Belluz on Loan, Bringing MLS NEXT Pro Experience