8.6.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Substitute Zahir Vazquez scored the winner in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to extend Chattanooga Red Wolves SC's unbeaten streak to six matches with a 2-1 victory over Forward Madison FC at CHI Memorial Stadium, ending the visitors' own unbeaten streak at four matches.
