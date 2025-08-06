8.6.20025: FC Naples vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Luka Prpa scored the winner in first-half stoppage time to earn FC Naples a 2-1 victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, with Karsen Henderlong and Niall Reid-Stephen also on the scoresheet for their respective sides as Naples extended its unbeaten streak to four matches.
