8.6.20025: FC Naples vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Luka Prpa scored the winner in first-half stoppage time to earn FC Naples a 2-1 victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, with Karsen Henderlong and Niall Reid-Stephen also on the scoresheet for their respective sides as Naples extended its unbeaten streak to four matches.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.