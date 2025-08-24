8.23.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Pedro Dolabella and Thomas Roberts scored in either half as North Carolina FC took a 2-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field, handing the Lights their first loss under new Head Coach Devin Rensing despite a late strike by Coleman Gannon.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics
