8.2.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Austin Pack becomes second goalkeeper in USL League One history to score goal, helps South Georgia Tormenta FC salvage 2-2 draw against Peach States Derby rival Greenville Triumph SC with dramatic equalizer in 11th minute of second-half stoppage time at Tormenta Stadium.
