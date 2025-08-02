8.2.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC hands Portland Hearts of Pine first loss in a month, defeats newcomers, 1-0, at Covenant Health Park through Mikkel Gøling's 37th-minute winner.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.