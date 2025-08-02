8.2.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC hands Portland Hearts of Pine first loss in a month, defeats newcomers, 1-0, at Covenant Health Park through Mikkel Gøling's 37th-minute winner.
