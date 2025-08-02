8.2.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
In first meeting between USL League One originals Forward Madison FC and 2025 expansion side AV ALTA FC, defensive battle results in scoreless draw at Breese Stevens Field, as Madison's Bernd Schipmann, Antelope Valley's Denzil Smith total a combined four saves.
