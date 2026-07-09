7.8.2026: Hartford Athletic vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Barry Coffey scored twice after coming on as a second-half substitute to earn Hartford Athletic a 2-2 draw against Orange County SC on Wednesday night at Trinity Health Stadium after the visitors had struck twice in the opening 20 minutes through Stephen Kelly and Ousmane Sylla.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2026

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