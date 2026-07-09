USL Hartford Athletic

7.8.2026: Hartford Athletic vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video


Barry Coffey scored twice after coming on as a second-half substitute to earn Hartford Athletic a 2-2 draw against Orange County SC on Wednesday night at Trinity Health Stadium after the visitors had struck twice in the opening 20 minutes through Stephen Kelly and Ousmane Sylla.

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