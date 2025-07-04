Sports stats

7.4.2025: FC Naples vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Woobens Pacius opened the scoring in the 38th minute before Manuel Arteaga's second-half goal secured the 2-0 win for the Tampa Bay Rowdies against FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Round 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, propelling the visitors to the top of the Group 6 standings. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
