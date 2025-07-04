7.4.2025: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Alex Crognale scored the winner with seven minutes to go as San Antonio FC took a 2-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC before a sellout crowd of 8,432 fans at Southwest University Park to claim the first edition of Copa Tejas in the 2025 USL Championship campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2025

