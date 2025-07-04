7.4.2025: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Alex Crognale scored the winner with seven minutes to go as San Antonio FC took a 2-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC before a sellout crowd of 8,432 fans at Southwest University Park to claim the first edition of Copa Tejas in the 2025 USL Championship campaign.
