7.26.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC stretches unbeaten streak to five matches, takes all-time series lead on Smoky Mountain Smackdown rival One Knoxville SC with 1-0 USL Jägermeister Cup victory at CHI Memorial Stadium, as Tobi Jnohope's first Red Wolves goal sends hosts to Group 3 victory.

