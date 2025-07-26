7.26.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







In 24th all-time meeting, Charlotte Independence defeat Group 5 rival Richmond Kickers, 3-0, to finish the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup group stage unbeaten, as Rafael Jauregui scores in first half, Tumi Moshobane, Pele Ousmanou score in second half.

