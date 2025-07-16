7.19.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Jordan Chavez's blast from outside the box in second-half stoppage time earned Texoma FC a 1-1 draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in the first meeting between the two clubs at CHI Memorial Stadium, with Omar Hernandez opening the scoring in the 38th minute to extend the hosts' unbeaten streak at home to seven matches despite finishing the match with nine men.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 16, 2025

