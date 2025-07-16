7.16.2025: Westchester SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC extended the club's unbeaten streak in league play to 13 matches with a 3-2 win over Westchester SC at The Stadium at Memorial Field as Anuar Peláez scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 70th minute to secure his brace and cancel out strikes from Ermin Mackic and Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. for the hosts.
