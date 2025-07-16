7.16.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Goals from Jaheim Brown, Callum Johnson and Nicola Rosamilia earned One Knoxville SC a 3-1 win over AV ALTA FC in the first league meeting between the sides at Covenant Health Park, breaking the visitors' nine-game unbeaten streak despite striking back through Walmer Martínez in the second half.
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
