7.16.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Goals from Jaheim Brown, Callum Johnson and Nicola Rosamilia earned One Knoxville SC a 3-1 win over AV ALTA FC in the first league meeting between the sides at Covenant Health Park, breaking the visitors' nine-game unbeaten streak despite striking back through Walmer Martínez in the second half.







