7.12.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC builds upon second-best start to regular season in club history, defeats Richmond Kickers at City Stadium, 2-0, as Matt Bentley's ninth goal of the year proved decisive against his former club.
