7.12.2025: Miami FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Cory Burke scored the equalizer in second half stoppage time to earn Lexington SC a 1-1 draw against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium after Francisco Bonfiglio had put the hosts ahead with his 10th goal of the season, making the Argentine the fourth player to record double-digit goals in a season for Miami since its arrival in the USL Champ







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2025

