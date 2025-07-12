7.12.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Jonathan Jimenez and Mamadou Dieng scored first-half goals to earn Hartford Athletic a 2-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium, giving Hartford its first road win of the 2025 USL Championship season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.