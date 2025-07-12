7.12.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Sports stats

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Jonathan Jimenez and Mamadou Dieng scored first-half goals to earn Hartford Athletic a 2-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium, giving Hartford its first road win of the 2025 USL Championship season.
